Overview

Dr. Carole Young, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Georgetown, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Young works at Coastal Eye Group - Georgetown, SC in Georgetown, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Dry Eyes and Trichiasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.