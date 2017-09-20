Dr. Carole Vetter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vetter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carole Vetter, MD
Overview
Dr. Carole Vetter, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital.
Dr. Vetter works at
Locations
Sports Medicine Center - Fitness Center8700 Watertown Plank Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Directions (414) 377-5760
Hospital Affiliations
- Froedtert Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring and understanding Dr.
About Dr. Carole Vetter, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1255383840
Education & Certifications
- Univ Ut
- Med Coll WI
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vetter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vetter has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Knee Dislocation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vetter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Vetter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vetter.
