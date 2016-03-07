Overview

Dr. Carole Shelley, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pocatello, ID. They completed their residency with University Hospital of Cincinnati



Dr. Shelley works at Pocatello Women's Health Clinic in Pocatello, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.