Dr. Carole Rosenbaum, DPM
Dr. Carole Rosenbaum, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center.
Feet First, PLLC345 W Broad St Ste 2, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (931) 854-9222
- Cookeville Regional Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I suffer with over-pronation of my ankles and with bunions, and I have worn prescription orthotics in my shoes for decades. When I recently advised Dr. Rosenbaum that I felt my orthotics were not as effective in years past, she listened carefully to my concerns and decided to make a change in the orthotics prescription, a change that required her to advise the orthotics lab to provide orthotics for me with a metatarsal support that was placed further forward in the orthotic than conventional design would require. Dr. Rosenbaum and her staff also insured that I was re-examined during the first month that I had the modified orthotics to determine if the change had indeed worked. It had and my feet are very thankful! She and her staff were at all times very polite and quite helpful in every way.
- Podiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Dr. Rosenbaum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenbaum accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenbaum has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, Achilles Tendinitis and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenbaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.