Overview

Dr. Carole Rojas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Fairview Hospital.



Dr. Rojas works at Fast Response Nurse Practitioners LLC in Lakewood, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.