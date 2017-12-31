Dr. Carole Lieberman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lieberman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carole Lieberman, MD
Dr. Carole Lieberman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF LOUVAIN.
Carole Lieberman MD204 S Beverly Dr Ste 108, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Directions (310) 278-5433
How was your appointment with Dr. Lieberman?
Dr. Lieberman impressed me from day 1! I was nervous to see a therapist, but her level of knowledge, experience and compassion was evident from the first session, which really helped to put me at ease. What really impresses me is her dedication to getting at the root of my issues and that sessions are always 45 minutes, such a rare thing these days! I have had poor experiences with other psychiatrists who pushed medications on me in 10 minute monthly visits and didn't seem to truly care.
- Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
- CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF LOUVAIN
- Psychiatry
Dr. Lieberman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lieberman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lieberman. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lieberman.
