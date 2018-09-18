Dr. Carole Kowalczyk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kowalczyk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carole Kowalczyk, MD
Dr. Carole Kowalczyk, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plymouth, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Pediatric Clinic Associates9365 N Haggerty Rd, Plymouth, MI 48170 Directions (586) 576-0431
Michigan Center for Fertility4700 E 13 Mile Rd, Warren, MI 48092 Directions (586) 576-0431
- 3 1455 S Lapeer Rd Ste 231, Lake Orion, MI 48360 Directions (586) 576-0431
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Dr. Kowalczyk and her staff were incredible during our cycles! Everyone answered my questions efficiently and I was able to reach a doctor or nurse during all hours. The entire staff worked with my schedule and made me feel important and safe.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1053472027
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Kowalczyk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kowalczyk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kowalczyk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kowalczyk has seen patients for Female Infertility, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kowalczyk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Kowalczyk. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kowalczyk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kowalczyk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kowalczyk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.