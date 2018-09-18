Overview

Dr. Carole Kowalczyk, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plymouth, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Kowalczyk works at PEDIATRIC CLINIC ASSOC in Plymouth, MI with other offices in Warren, MI and Lake Orion, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Female Infertility, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.