Dr. Carole Gordon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carole Gordon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carole Gordon, MD is an Urology Specialist in Oxford, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from SCOTT AND WHITE MEMORIAL HOSPITAL AND CLINIC and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.
Dr. Gordon works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Urology Institute12109 County Road 103, Oxford, FL 34484 Directions (352) 259-4400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Advanced Urology Institute210 S Lake St Ste 9, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 787-4567
-
3
Leesburg Regional Medical Center Inc600 E Dixie Ave, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 259-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Leesburg Hospital
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gordon?
Very kind and caring while being professional at all times. I feel comfortable discussing issues with her.
About Dr. Carole Gordon, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306888334
Education & Certifications
- SCOTT AND WHITE MEMORIAL HOSPITAL AND CLINIC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gordon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gordon works at
Dr. Gordon has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gordon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gordon speaks Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gordon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gordon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.