Dr. Aponte has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carole Aponte, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Carole Aponte, MD is a Dermatologist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center.
Dr. Aponte works at
Dermatology Specialists PA3005 E Renner Rd Ste 100, Richardson, TX 75082 Directions (972) 699-0000
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been a patient of Dr Aponte fro many years. Things run on time in her office and she is very competent. Would recommend her.
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053374033
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
