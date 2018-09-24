Dr. Carole Agin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carole Agin, MD
Overview
Dr. Carole Agin, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They completed their fellowship with Mem Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
Dr. Agin works at
Locations
-
1
Long Island Skin3 Delaware Dr, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 622-6105
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Agin?
Dr Agin is not only a wonderful doctor, but a lovely person as well. Dr Agin has been helping me deal with the aftermath of three major surgeries on my left knee. She is a certified acupuncturist and I have found this to be most helpful. When a patient is in pain, it is important for a doctor to be a good listener as well as an excellent diagnostician, and Dr Agin is both. I cannot rate her highly enough.
About Dr. Carole Agin, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1285670125
Education & Certifications
- Mem Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Beth Israel Med Center
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agin works at
Dr. Agin has seen patients for Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Agin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.