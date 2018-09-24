See All Pain Medicine Doctors in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Carole Agin, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Carole Agin, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They completed their fellowship with Mem Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Dr. Agin works at PROHEALTHCARE ASSOCIATES LLP in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Long Island Skin
    3 Delaware Dr, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 622-6105

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain
Acupuncture
Back Pain
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Chronic Neck Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Fibromyalgia
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Chronic Postoperative Pain
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Migraine
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Disorders
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Spondylosis
Upper Back Pain
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 24, 2018
    Dr Agin is not only a wonderful doctor, but a lovely person as well. Dr Agin has been helping me deal with the aftermath of three major surgeries on my left knee. She is a certified acupuncturist and I have found this to be most helpful. When a patient is in pain, it is important for a doctor to be a good listener as well as an excellent diagnostician, and Dr Agin is both. I cannot rate her highly enough.
    Fern Lambroza in Nassau County, NY — Sep 24, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Carole Agin, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Carole Agin, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Agin to family and friends

    Dr. Agin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Agin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    About Dr. Carole Agin, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285670125
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mem Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Med Center
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carole Agin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agin is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Agin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Agin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Agin works at PROHEALTHCARE ASSOCIATES LLP in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Agin's profile.

    Dr. Agin has seen patients for Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agin on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Agin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

