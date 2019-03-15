Overview

Dr. Carol-Ann Galban, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ridgefield, CT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Galban works at James K Ahern and Dr Carol A Galban Mds in Ridgefield, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.