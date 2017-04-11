Overview

Dr. Carola Robinson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Alden, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University De Costa Rica Faculty De Med San Jose Costa Rica and is affiliated with Childrens Hospital, Kenmore Mercy Hospital, Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Sisters Of Charity Hospital and Sisters of Charity Hospital, St. Joseph Campus.



Dr. Robinson works at Chouchani Sayegh and Bagnarello MD LLP in Alden, NY with other offices in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.