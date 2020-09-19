Dr. Carola Okogbaa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Okogbaa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carola Okogbaa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carola Okogbaa, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Lane Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Okogbaa works at
Locations
-
1
Louisiana Center For Eyes, LLC7855 Howell Blvd Ste 130A, Baton Rouge, LA 70807 Directions (225) 356-2655
Hospital Affiliations
- Lane Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Davis Vision
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Spectera
- Superior Vision
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Okogbaa?
My visit went very well. Dr. Okogbaa was very thorough and and on target with a resolution to my issue. Her high level of competence, patience and compassion contribute greatly to the level of comfort and confidence I experience under her care. I would recommend Dr. Okogbaa to other individuals without hesitation!
About Dr. Carola Okogbaa, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Creole
- 1295919991
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University
- Scott & White Memorial Hospital
- CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Okogbaa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Okogbaa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Okogbaa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Okogbaa works at
Dr. Okogbaa has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Okogbaa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Okogbaa speaks Creole.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Okogbaa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Okogbaa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Okogbaa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Okogbaa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.