Dr. Carola Arndt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carola Arndt, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Dr. Arndt works at
Locations
Rochester - Peds200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 516-6364
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Arndt is the oncologist on the team at Mayo to treat and follow my 14yr old's rare cancer. She is knowledgeable, reassuring, attentive and patient. Choosing the Mayo Team has been the best decision after a not so great decision. We are very thankful.
About Dr. Carola Arndt, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
- Naval Medical Center
- Naval Medical Center
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester

