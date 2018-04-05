See All Plastic Surgeons in Salem, VA
Dr. Carol Wray, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Carol Wray, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Carol Wray, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Salem, VA. They completed their residency with UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI

Dr. Wray works at The Center for Plastic Surgery at Ridgewood Hill in Salem, VA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Center for Plastic Surgery at Ridgewood Hill
    2880 Keagy Rd, Salem, VA 24153 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 210-3540

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lewisgale Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominoplasty
Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation
Aged or Sun-Damaged Skin Treatment
Abdominoplasty
Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation
Aged or Sun-Damaged Skin Treatment

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Aged or Sun-Damaged Skin Treatment Chevron Icon
Belotero® Injection Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Trunk Surgery Chevron Icon
Earlobe Repair Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Injection Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Voluma® Injection Chevron Icon
Laser Age Spot Removal Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Laser Spider Vein Treatment Chevron Icon
Lift - Parts of the Body Other than Face Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Mini Tummy Tuck Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Scar Revision Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Wray?

Apr 05, 2018
I have had a breast augmentation and mini facelift from Dr. Wray and she and her staff are phenomenal! I am happy for her retirement, but sad to see her go!
— Apr 05, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Carol Wray, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Carol Wray, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wray to family and friends

Dr. Wray's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Wray

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Carol Wray, MD.

About Dr. Carol Wray, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1255302154
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
Residency
Internship
  • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
Internship
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Carol Wray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Wray has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Wray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wray works at The Center for Plastic Surgery at Ridgewood Hill in Salem, VA. View the full address on Dr. Wray’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wray.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Carol Wray, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.