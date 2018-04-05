Dr. Carol Wray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Wray, MD
Overview
Dr. Carol Wray, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Salem, VA. They completed their residency with UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
Dr. Wray works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Center for Plastic Surgery at Ridgewood Hill2880 Keagy Rd, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 210-3540
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wray?
I have had a breast augmentation and mini facelift from Dr. Wray and she and her staff are phenomenal! I am happy for her retirement, but sad to see her go!
About Dr. Carol Wray, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1255302154
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wray has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wray works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.