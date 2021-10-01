See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Vancouver, WA
Dr. Carol Workman, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (71)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Carol Workman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center.

Dr. Workman works at Carol Workman in Vancouver, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Carol Workman
    1405 SE 164th Ave Ste 101, Vancouver, WA 98683 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 253-7666

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Abdominal Pain
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • Health Net
    • LifeWise
    • Providence Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 71 ratings
    Patient Ratings (71)
    5 Star
    (62)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 01, 2021
    Dr. Workman is a kind, caring professional that goes above and beyond in her care for patients. While going through multiple serious medical issues, she called me at off hours to check on me, gave me her personal phone number and advocated for me with specialist to provide outstanding care. When she listens to your heart, she is LISTENING!! There is no doubt that she will do all she can to support you as you navigate health issues. I wish everyone could have a health care provider like Dr. Carol Workman.
    — Oct 01, 2021
    About Dr. Carol Workman, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • 1366490138
    Education & Certifications

    • St. Vincent Hospital & Medical Center
    • Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
    • Lewis & Clark College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carol Workman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Workman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Workman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Workman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    71 patients have reviewed Dr. Workman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Workman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Workman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Workman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

