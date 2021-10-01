Overview

Dr. Carol Workman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center.



Dr. Workman works at Carol Workman in Vancouver, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.