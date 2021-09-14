Dr. Wood has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carol Wood, DO
Overview
Dr. Carol Wood, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.
Locations
Carol A. Wood D.o. PA1751 Broad Park Cir S Ste 203, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (817) 539-7377
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
This woman has helped me so much in the last few years! From my severe depression to my migraines and everything in between! She is a no nonsense kind of doctor but she is incredibly knowledgeable and if she isn’t certain that she can help me then she will research before we move on to the next course of action. She has made phone calls to other colleagues while I’m in the room to get 2nd opinions before! She knows me and knows all my battles I face! I trust her! Period! Her staff is always amazing!!
About Dr. Carol Wood, DO
- Family Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1942220975
Education & Certifications
- Univ. Of Texas Southwestern Dallas
- Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Wood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wood.
