Dr. Carol Williams, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Carol Williams, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine.

Dr. Williams works at Bon Secours Pediatrics of Mechanicsville in Mechanicsville, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bon Secours Pediatrics of Mechanicsville
    7347 Bell Creek Rd Ste 100, Mechanicsville, VA 23111 (804) 730-4690

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Nasopharyngitis
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Nasopharyngitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Nasopharyngitis
Abdominal Pain
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Infection
Bronchiolitis
Bronchospasm
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Common Cold
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Down Syndrome
Dysentery
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Excessive Sweating
Fever
Food Poisoning
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Hair Loss
Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Lice
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Otitis Media
Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Proteinuria
Pubic Lice (Crabs)
Rash
Ringworm
Rosacea
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Strep Throat
Stye
Swine Flu
Tension Headache
Thyroid Goiter
Tinea Versicolor
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Access Care
    • Aetna
    • American Progressive Life Insurance/Health Insurance
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • C and O Employee's Hospital Association
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Chesapeake Life Insurance Co
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Employers Health Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • First Life and Health Insurance
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MVP Health Care
    • One Net
    • Optima Health
    • PHCS
    • Pyramid Life
    • Sedgwick Claims Management Services
    • Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
    • Sterling Life Insurance Company
    • Today's Options
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VA Coordinated Care for the Uninsured (VCC)
    • Virginia Health Network
    • Virginia Premier
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Williams?

    Jul 30, 2021
    Dr. Williams has been seeing my children since my son was born over 15 years ago. She is perhaps the most pleasant doctor I have encountered, is patient and thoroughly listens when I raise concerns, and has always guided us to specialists for continued care when necessary. Dr. Williams is compassionate and my children are comfortable with her. I have never had a long wait time for an appointment and always leave knowing my children have received the best care.
    Katina T. — Jul 30, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Carol Williams, MD
    About Dr. Carol Williams, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508912486
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Med College of Virginia
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Howard University College of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carol Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Williams works at Bon Secours Pediatrics of Mechanicsville in Mechanicsville, VA. View the full address on Dr. Williams’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

