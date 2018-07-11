See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Providence, RI
Dr. Carol Wheeler, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2 (23)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Carol Wheeler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Women and Infants Hospital Of Rhode Island.

Dr. Wheeler works at WOMEN & INFANTS HOSPITAL in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Women & Infants' Fertility Center
    90 Plain St, Providence, RI 02903
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Women and Infants Hospital Of Rhode Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
    Aetna
    Anthem
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 11, 2018
    Helped me make my miracle!
    Jody in Warwick , RI — Jul 11, 2018
    About Dr. Carol Wheeler, MD

    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    42 years of experience
    English, Portuguese
    1083608194
    Education & Certifications

    University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    MIAMI VALLEY HOSPITAL
    Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
