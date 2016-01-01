Overview

Dr. Carol Waksmonski, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Waksmonski works at CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pericardial Disease and Pericarditis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.