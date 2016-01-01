Dr. Carol Waksmonski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waksmonski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Waksmonski, MD
Overview
Dr. Carol Waksmonski, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Waksmonski works at
Locations
CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carol Waksmonski, MD
- Cardiology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1902980840
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waksmonski has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waksmonski accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waksmonski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waksmonski has seen patients for Pericardial Disease and Pericarditis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waksmonski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Waksmonski. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waksmonski.
