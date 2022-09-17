Overview

Dr. Carol Trakimas, DO is a Dermatologist in Goldsboro, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Trakimas works at Forefront Dermatology - Goldsboro in Goldsboro, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Boil, Folliculitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.