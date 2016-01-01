Dr. Carol Summe, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Summe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Summe, DMD
Overview
Dr. Carol Summe, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Dr. Summe works at
Locations
-
1
Summe, Carol M DMD140 Chenoweth Ln, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 208-0119
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Summe?
About Dr. Carol Summe, DMD
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English
- 1558587014
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Summe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Summe accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Summe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Summe works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Summe. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Summe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Summe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Summe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.