Dr. Carol Stevens, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.



Dr. Stevens works at Saint Joseph's Surgery Center in Liverpool, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Umbilical Hernia and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.