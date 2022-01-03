Dr. Carol Stevens, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stevens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Stevens, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carol Stevens, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.
Dr. Stevens works at
Locations
Saint Joseph's Surgery Center4000 Medical Ctr Dr Ste 1C, Liverpool, NY 13088 Directions (315) 634-3399
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a double hernia . Dr. Stevens was very genuine and professional. She addressed all my concerns respectfully and with understanding. I feel like she thoroughly explained my surgery and recovery.
About Dr. Carol Stevens, DO
- General Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stevens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stevens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stevens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stevens works at
Dr. Stevens has seen patients for Lipomas, Umbilical Hernia and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stevens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Stevens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stevens.
