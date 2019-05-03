See All Pediatricians in Spring Hill, FL
Dr. Carol Spagnolo-Hye, DO

Pediatrics
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Carol Spagnolo-Hye, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Spring Hill, FL. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Spagnolo-Hye works at Abrakidabra Pediatrics in Spring Hill, FL with other offices in Port Richey, FL and Flemington, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Abrakidabra Pediatrics
    1198 MARINER BLVD, Spring Hill, FL 34609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 688-8818
  2. 2
    Abrakidabra Pediatric Clinic LLC
    8736 Us Highway 19, Port Richey, FL 34668 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 478-8876
  3. 3
    Hunterdon Pediatrics Associates
    6 Sand Hill Rd Ste 102, Flemington, NJ 08822 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 782-6700
  4. 4
    Sun Country Pediatrics Pllc
    8391 Omaha Cir, Spring Hill, FL 34606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 688-8818
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Otitis Media
Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Otitis Media

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 03, 2019
    Friendly staff that will always fit in a sick patient the same day. Answered all my questions and I can schedule online or text in for appointments.
    — May 03, 2019
    About Dr. Carol Spagnolo-Hye, DO

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1588822456
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carol Spagnolo-Hye, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spagnolo-Hye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Spagnolo-Hye has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spagnolo-Hye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Spagnolo-Hye. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spagnolo-Hye.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spagnolo-Hye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spagnolo-Hye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

