Dr. Carol Smith, MD

Psychiatry
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Carol Smith, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Brown Medical School.

Dr. Smith works at Carol L Smith MD in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Smith Carol MD
    8600 W 110th St Ste 214, Overland Park, KS 66210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 339-9700
    Monday
    1:00pm - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    1:00pm - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Age-Related Cognitive Decline
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Age-Related Cognitive Decline

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Age-Related Cognitive Decline Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bereavement Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Geriatric Depression Chevron Icon
Individual Adult Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Mood Disorder Due to a General Medical Condition Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Phase of Life Problem Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Seasonal Affective Disorder Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Carol Smith, MD

  • Psychiatry
  • 43 years of experience
  • English
  • 1679650873
Education & Certifications

  • Greater Kansas City Psychoanalytic
  • Memorial Hospital of Rhode Island Brown University
  • Brown Medical School
  • Johns Hopkins University
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Carol Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Smith works at Carol L Smith MD in Overland Park, KS. View the full address on Dr. Smith’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

