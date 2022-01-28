Dr. Carol Shields, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shields is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Shields, MD
Dr. Carol Shields, MD is an Ocular Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ocular Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
Shields & Shields, MD, PC840 Walnut St Ste 1440, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
dr shields is the best. But the office billing dept is the worst. they are the most unsympathetic, rudest, disgusting 3 women i hqve ever encountered in my entire life. they are the ones that give doctors bad names when people say its all about the money.
About Dr. Carol Shields, MD
- Ocular Oncology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1578652988
- Moorfields Eye Hospital
- Wills Eye Hospital
- UPMC Mercy
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Shields has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shields has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shields has seen patients for Eye Cancer, Chorioretinal Scars and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shields on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Shields. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shields.
