Dr. Carol Sherman, MD
Overview
Dr. Carol Sherman, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Massachusetts School of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Locations
1
MUSC Hollings Cancer Center86 Jonathan Lucas St Fl 3, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
2
MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
3
MUSC Health North Area Medical Pavilion8992 University Blvd Fl 3, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Dr. Moves forward for your care and gets it done
About Dr. Carol Sherman, MD
- Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1013025964
Education & Certifications
- U Mass Med Ctr
- University of Massachusetts School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
