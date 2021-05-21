Overview

Dr. Carol Schmidt, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lindenwold, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.



Dr. Schmidt works at Virtua Cardiology in Lindenwold, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

