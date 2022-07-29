Overview

Dr. Carol Schmidt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Schmidt works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness, Farsightedness and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.