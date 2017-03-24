Overview

Dr. Carol Sawmiller, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Miamisburg and Soin Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.