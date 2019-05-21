Overview

Dr. Carol Sarpal, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Blaine, MN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SASKATCHEWAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Memorial Health.



Dr. Sarpal works at North Memorial Health Clinic- Blaine in Blaine, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.