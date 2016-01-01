Overview

Dr. Carol Santoro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Troy, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Santoro works at Samaritan Hospital Bariatric And Metabolic Care in Troy, NY with other offices in Albany, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.