Dr. Carol Saltoun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saltoun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Saltoun, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carol Saltoun, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Saltoun works at
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Allergy and Immunology675 N Saint Clair St Ste 18-250, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8624
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saltoun?
Dr. Saltoun was wonderful! I had a potential allergic reaction to my first dose of the Pfizer covid vaccine and ended up in the ER. Without Dr. Saltoun, I couldn't have received the second dose to be fully vaccinated. She helped me evaluate the potential risks vs benefits of getting the second dose, and encouraged me to ask any questions I had. Ultimately we mutually agreed it was worth the risk to get the second dose - it resonated with me when she said "we know how to treat a severe reaction to the vaccine well but we don't know how to treat a severe reaction to Covid well". Dr. Saltoun personally administered and watched over me for 2 hours in a special room at Northwestern Memorial downtown. She did a "split dose vaccine challenge" strategy, first administering 0.05mm of the typical 0.3mm Pfizer dose, waited 30 minutes to observe, then proceeded with the rest of the 0.3mm dose and observed me for over an hour.
About Dr. Carol Saltoun, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1104841691
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saltoun has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saltoun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saltoun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saltoun works at
Dr. Saltoun has seen patients for Drug or Food Challenge and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saltoun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Saltoun. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saltoun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saltoun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saltoun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.