Dr. Carol Salman, MD

Pediatrics
Overview

Dr. Carol Salman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Salman works at Amita Medical Care Group in Elk Grove Village, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    AMITA Health Medical Group Pediatrics Elk Grove Village
    701 Biesterfield Rd, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 228-0460

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Dec 06, 2022
    I highly recommend Dr. Salman. She goes above and beyond to answer all questions. She takes the time to listen to concerns and explain her diagnosis. She's the doctor we've been looking for for our children.
    About Dr. Carol Salman, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 17 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1730345315
    Education & Certifications

    • Lutheran General Hospital
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Loyola
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carol Salman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Salman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Salman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Salman works at Amita Medical Care Group in Elk Grove Village, IL. View the full address on Dr. Salman’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Salman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

