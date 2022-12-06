Dr. Carol Salman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Salman, MD
Dr. Carol Salman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Salman works at
AMITA Health Medical Group Pediatrics Elk Grove Village701 Biesterfield Rd, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 228-0460
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I highly recommend Dr. Salman. She goes above and beyond to answer all questions. She takes the time to listen to concerns and explain her diagnosis. She's the doctor we've been looking for for our children.
- Pediatrics
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Lutheran General Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Loyola
