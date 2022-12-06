Overview

Dr. Carol Salman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Salman works at Amita Medical Care Group in Elk Grove Village, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.