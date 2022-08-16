See All Urologists in La Jolla, CA
Dr. Carol Salem, MD

Urology
4.7 (45)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Carol Salem, MD is an Urology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They completed their fellowship with U Sthn Ca

Dr. Salem works at SCRIPPS CLINIC MEDICAL GROUP in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Cancer, Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance and Prostate Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Scripps Medical Foundation Geisel Pavillion
    10710 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 554-8984
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
  • Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
  • Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Kidney Cancer
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance
Prostate Cancer
Kidney Cancer
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance
Prostate Cancer

Treatment frequency



Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Total Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urostomy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Urostomy
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Carol Salem, MD

    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1336152982
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Sthn Ca
    Residency
    • U Sthn Ca
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Salem has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Salem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Salem works at SCRIPPS CLINIC MEDICAL GROUP in La Jolla, CA. View the full address on Dr. Salem’s profile.

    Dr. Salem has seen patients for Kidney Cancer, Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance and Prostate Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Salem. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salem.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

