Overview

Dr. Carol Ryan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Ryan works at STROOP MEDICAL in Dayton, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

