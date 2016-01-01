Overview

Dr. Carol Rodriguez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from CHICAGO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Rodriguez works at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY and Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Maternal Anemia and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.