Overview

Dr. Carol Ritter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.



Dr. Ritter works at Carol E Ritter MD in Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.