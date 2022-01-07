Overview

Dr. Carol Powers, DO is an Obstetrics Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital.



Dr. Powers works at Womens Specialty Associates PC in Grand Blanc, MI with other offices in Flint, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.