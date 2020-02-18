Dr. Carol Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Phillips, MD
Overview
Dr. Carol Phillips, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Phillips works at
Locations
-
1
Carol Anne Phillips M.d. LLC301 Saint Paul St Ste 812, Baltimore, MD 21202 Directions (410) 332-9878
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Phillips?
Dr. Phillips is an extraordinary person and I feel a specific comfort whenever I am seeing her. She actively engages me in the discussion of a suggested plan or procedure and explains it well in layman's terms so that I can participate in a well informed decision.
About Dr. Carol Phillips, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English, French
- 1710031679
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
- Emory University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phillips accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phillips works at
Dr. Phillips speaks French.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.