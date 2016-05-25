Dr. Carol Pham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Pham, MD
Dr. Carol Pham, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center.
Kaiser Permanente Honolulu Medical Office Lab1010 Pensacola St, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 432-2000
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She's always super thorough and answers all of my questions, gives me all of my options and makes sure I understand EVERYTHING. She's not the kind of doctor that will decide what's best for you, she'll lay everything out on the table and let you decide what you'd like to do. She always does extremely thorough checkups and asks plenty of questions so that she knows completely what's going on. Very knowledgeable and she GENUINELY cares about the well-being of her patients.
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1265793913
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Pham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pham works at
Dr. Pham has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.