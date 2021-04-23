Dr. Carol Patin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Patin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carol Patin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Dr. Patin works at
Locations
-
1
Carol M. Patin M.d. A Professional Medical Corp.8595 Picardy Ave Ste 230, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 763-4990
-
2
Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital Mobile781 Colonial Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 Directions (225) 655-6422
- 3 3849 North Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 Directions (225) 655-6422
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patin?
I have been a patient of Dr. Patin since 2012 i absolutely love everyone that is in the office very friendly and helpful.
About Dr. Carol Patin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1033141056
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patin works at
Dr. Patin has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , Uterine Fibroids and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Patin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.