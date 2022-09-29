Dr. Carol Orr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Orr, MD
Overview
Dr. Carol Orr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hilo, HI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Orr works at
Locations
Helping Hands Hawaii688 Kinoole St Ste 120, Hilo, HI 96720 Directions (808) 934-0481
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Orr?
Dr. Carol Orr actually listens to my complaints and seeks solutions by referral for my health care needs. Dr. Orr goes above and beyond to make the necessary health care referrals while navigating the constraints of my Workers Comp. Insurance. Her staff is very friendly and competent.
About Dr. Carol Orr, MD
- Family Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1760583884
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Orr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Orr works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Orr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orr.
