Dr. Carol Murakami, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Carol Murakami, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Adventist Health Portland, Good Samaritan Regional Health Center, Multicare Deaconess Hospital and Skagit Valley Hospital.
Adventist Medical Center Behavioral Health10123 SE Market St, Portland, OR 97216 Directions (503) 255-3054
Adventist Health Medical Group10000 SE Main St Ste 112, Portland, OR 97216 Directions (503) 255-3054
Redlands Psychological Services104 E Olive Ave Ste 100, Redlands, CA 92373 Directions (424) 338-0225
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Portland
- Good Samaritan Regional Health Center
- Multicare Deaconess Hospital
- Skagit Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
She is professional, knowledgeable, and responds to questions and messages in a timely manner.
About Dr. Carol Murakami, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Murakami has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Hepatitis C and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murakami on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
