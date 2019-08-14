Overview

Dr. Carol Murakami, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Adventist Health Portland, Good Samaritan Regional Health Center, Multicare Deaconess Hospital and Skagit Valley Hospital.



Dr. Murakami works at Adventist Health Radiation Oncology in Portland, OR with other offices in Redlands, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Hepatitis C and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.