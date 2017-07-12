See All Podiatrists in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Carol Morrison, DPM

Podiatry
5 (1)
35 years of experience
Dr. Carol Morrison, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Morrison works at Carol N Morrison DPM in Sarasota, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Carol N. Morrison Dpm PA
    2831 Ringling Blvd Ste 103A, Sarasota, FL 34237 (941) 366-1599

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 12, 2017
    Dr. Morrisson understood my anxiety being my first time and in pain. Very thurough taking time to get to know me and made me feel at ease. I have recommended her to my friends and recommend her to u also! Great Dr.
    Robin Ottenbacher in Sarasota — Jul 12, 2017
    About Dr. Carol Morrison, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699731943
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Dr. Morrison has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Morrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Morrison works at Carol N Morrison DPM in Sarasota, FL. View the full address on Dr. Morrison’s profile.

    Dr. Morrison has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morrison.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

