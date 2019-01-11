Overview

Dr. Carol Miyake, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with MidHudson Regional Hospital, Vassar Brothers Medical Center and Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Miyake works at Premier Medical Group - Internal Medicine Division in Poughkeepsie, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Counseling and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.