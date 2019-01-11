Dr. Carol Miyake, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miyake is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Miyake, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carol Miyake, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with MidHudson Regional Hospital, Vassar Brothers Medical Center and Westchester Medical Center.
Dr. Miyake works at
Locations
Atrium Internal Medicine1 Webster Ave Ste 301, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 790-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- MidHudson Regional Hospital
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Miyaki took a very thorough history of my entire diabetic journey. She very carefully explained options for treatment and let me explain my own desire to fast and to eat a keto diet in order to reverse my condition. She supported me and guided me on how to determine treatments in my journey. I look forward to her guidance in the future.
About Dr. Carol Miyake, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 41 years of experience
- English, French
- 1760408330
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Hosp-St Raphael
- Hosp-St Raphael
- Univ of MI Med Sch
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miyake has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miyake accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miyake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miyake works at
Dr. Miyake has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Counseling and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miyake on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Miyake speaks French.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Miyake. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miyake.
