Dr. Carol Mitchell-Springer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carol Mitchell-Springer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from Oregon Health & Science University and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Locations
Alaska Women's Health,PC3260 Providence Dr Ste 322, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 931-5045
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Amazingly talented MD! Top notch bedside manners, compassionate, and attentive. Took quality time to review findings and agreed upon surgical procedure. HIGHLY recommend Dr. Mitchell-Springer!
About Dr. Carol Mitchell-Springer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1578550067
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health & Science University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mitchell-Springer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitchell-Springer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitchell-Springer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitchell-Springer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitchell-Springer.
