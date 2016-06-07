Dr. Carol Meyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carol Meyer, MD
Overview
Dr. Carol Meyer, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Ochsner Health Center - Metairie2005 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA 70002 Directions (504) 836-9820
-
2
Mautner and Meyer1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-3970
- 3 1313 13th St S Ste 201, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 930-8494
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone from the office staff to nursing staff to Dr Meyer herself were so professional and caring. She made me feel like I was her only patient that day and even on the day of surgery, she came in and sat with me and my parents to explain the entire procedure. My accident was certainly not planned but I could not have chosen a better group to care for my injury.
About Dr. Carol Meyer, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1902079759
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Meyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meyer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meyer has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyer.
