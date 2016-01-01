Dr. Mancuso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carol Mancuso, MD
Dr. Carol Mancuso, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Hospital for Special Surgery535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 774-7508Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1528114386
- Ny Hosp
- Mt Sinai School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
