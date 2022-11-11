Overview

Dr. Carol Mallette, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M College of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.



Dr. Mallette works at Texas Digestive Disease Consultants in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Enteritis and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.